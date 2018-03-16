Anderlecht Eyeing Champions League Money To Sign Newcastle United Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Anderlecht’s decision to sign Newcastle United loanee Matz Sels on a permanent contract could depend on the club securing Champions League football for next season.



The 25-year-old goalkeeper joined the Belgian giants on a season-long loan deal last summer and has been a regular between the sticks for the club this term.











Sels got very little opportunity to impress during his stay at Newcastle and has said that it will be difficult for him to return to his parent club once his loan stint finishes.



Newcastle are also keen to sell the player in the summer, but are looking to recoup most of the €7m they paid to sign the goalkeeper from Gent in 2016.





Anderlecht are interested in signing the goalkeeper on a permanent deal, but it has been claimed that Newcastle’s asking price could be a challenge for the club.

The Belgian giants are considering all the options on their table and according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, securing Champions League football could free up funds for them to sign Sels.



The club’s new owners are yet to take any decision, but they remain keen to explore the possibility of signing up the goalkeeper on a permanent deal.



Sels is also keen to continue at Anderlecht and is yet to receive any indication from Newcastle that he features in their long term plans.

