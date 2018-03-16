Antonio Conte Tells Chelsea To Win FA Cup and Finish In Top Four

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is unwilling to prioritise either the FA Cup or finishing in the Premier League’s top four and wants his side to achieve both.



With Chelsea out of the Champions League, the FA Cup is their only chance to add to their trophy cabinet this season, but the Blues have other pressing matters in the league as well.











They have attracted criticism for their tame defence of the league title and are now in danger of even finishing outside the top four following a poor run of form.



Antonio Conte just missed out on the FA Cup last season when his side lost in the final to Arsenal and the Chelsea manager stressed that it is as important as any other trophy for him.





The Chelsea boss also indicated that he won’t be prioritising either the league or the FA Cup and want his side to add to their trophy cabinet as well as earn Champions League football for next season.

He said in a press conference: “Every trophy is important for us. Now we fight until the end of every competition.



“Now there is the FA Cup, this is a quarter-final and if we win then we play at Wembley. Every competition is important for us.”



Asked what is more important the FA Cup or finishing in the top four, Conte said: “We have to try to do both.



“To try to go into the next round and reach the semi-final of the FA Cup. It won’t be easy, Leicester are a good team and then we have to try to do our best in the league.”

