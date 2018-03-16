Arsenal And Liverpool Receive Transfer Boost In Max Meyer Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona have declined to consider the option of signing Arsenal and Liverpool midfield target Max Meyer in the summer, in a boost to the Premier League duo's hopes of landing him.



The 22-year-old Germany midfielder’s contract with Schalke expires at the end of the season and he has already rejected two offers of a new deal from the Bundesliga club.











It is unclear whether Schalke will make another offer before the summer, but he has been widely tipped to be on his way out of the club on a free transfer in the next few months.



Meyer has attracted attention from England, with clubs such as Arsenal and Liverpool believed to be interested and Barcelona were believed to be keen on signing him.





And according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the midfielder’s representatives did contact the Catalan giants to discuss the possibility of taking Meyer to the Nou Camp in the summer.

However, Barcelona have rejected the possibility as they are close to securing the signature of Brazilian midfielder Arthur from Gremio.



While interested in Meyer, the Catalan giants are more than happy with the options they will have in their squad once Arthur completes his move to the Nou Camp.

