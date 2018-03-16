Arsenal Get CSKA Moscow – Europa League Quarter-Final Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





The draw for the quarter-finals of the Europa League has been held, with several thrilling ties now in prospect as teams battle to reach the last four.



Arsene Wenger's Arsenal side, who knocked out Italian heavyweights AC Milan over two legs in the last 16, will come up against Russian club CSKA Moscow in their bid to advance.











RB Leipzig will take on French heavyweights Marseille as they look to keep their involvement in the tournament going, while La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are due to take on Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon in their quarter-final tie.



The final tie of the last eight sees Serie A side Lazio lock horns with Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg.

