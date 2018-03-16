Chelsea Show Interest In Shakhtar Donetsk Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are amongst the clubs who are considering signing Shakhtar Donetsk winger Bernard in the summer transfer window.



The 25-year-old Brazilian’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he is not expected to sign a new deal, leading to speculation over his future.











His contract situation has led to a number of clubs showing keen interest in him and he could be a player very much in demand when the transfer window opens in the summer.



Inter Milan and Roma are claimed to be interested in signing him and there is also talk of Atletico Madrid considering snapping him up on a free transfer in the summer.





And according to Italian outlet FcInterNews, Chelsea are also amongst the melee of clubs who are keen on getting their hands on Bernard when the transfer window opens.

The Brazilian has been in fine form this season, scoring ten goals in all competitions and his probable status as a free agent is also a huge attraction for the Premier League giants.



Bernard is said to be clear about leaving Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer but is yet to take any definitive decision over his next destination.



He also has 15 caps to his name for Brazil and has been a regular part of their squad in recent months.

