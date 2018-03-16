I’d Jump At Chance To Play Before End of Season, Leeds United Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United star Luke Ayling admits he would jump at the chance to be able to play again for the Whites this term.



The right-back is currently recovering from a serious ankle injury which has made it unlikely that he can feature for Leeds again in the current campaign.











Ayling is targeting being ready for a tough pre-season in the summer, however as he is soon to get back on the grass his thoughts have drifted to the possibility of playing once again this term.



The defender has yet to get the chance to impress new head coach Paul Heckingbottom.



He told LUTV: " Hopefully get back on the training pitch and then hopefully get some minutes at the end of the season.