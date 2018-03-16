I’d Jump At Chance To Play Before End of Season, Leeds United Star Admits

Leeds United star Luke Ayling admits he would jump at the chance to be able to play again for the Whites this term.
The right-back is currently recovering from a serious ankle injury which has made it unlikely that he can feature for Leeds again in the current campaign.
Ayling is targeting being ready for a tough pre-season in the summer, however as he is soon to get back on the grass his thoughts have drifted to the possibility of playing once again this term.
The defender has yet to get the chance to impress new head coach Paul Heckingbottom.
He told LUTV: "Hopefully get back on the training pitch and then hopefully get some minutes at the end of the season.
"But I'm not rushing anything and the physios aren't going to rush anything.
"If the opportunity comes that I could play a game this year then I'd jump at the chance.
"But I've got to make sure my ankle is fine for a long hard season next season", Ayling stressed.
Ayling joined Leeds from Championship rivals Bristol City in the summer of 2016 and is widely considered to have been a successful signing for the Whites.
The 26-year-old has had to watch on from the sidelines in the new year as Leeds have slipped down the Championship standings, with their hopes of a top six finish now all but over.