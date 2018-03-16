Imaginative Numbers – Roma Deal-Maker Comments On Talk of Bid For Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma sporting director Monchi has rubbished talk of receiving an offer from Napoli for Liverpool goalkeeping target Alisson.



The Brazilian goalkeeper is expected to be one of the most sought after players in the summer with a series of clubs believed to be interested in signing him.











Liverpool have long been keeping tabs on the 26-year-old and there is also talk that the two giants of French football, Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco, are both fighting to sign Alisson.



It was claimed on Friday that Roma received a bid worth €40m from Napoli for Alisson last week, but were quick to knock back the offer, with suggestions it would require double that figure to prize him out of the Stadio Olimpico.





However, Monchi indicated that no such offer was made and he more or less rubbished the talk of a bid from Napoli.

Asked about the reported offer from Napoli, the Roma sporting director told reporters on the sidelines of Friday's Champions League draw: “I smile, I can just smile.



“Every now and then I read about some really imaginative numbers.”



Roma are preparing to offer him an improved contract and want to keep Alisson at the club for at least one more season.

