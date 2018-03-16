XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/03/2018 - 13:30 GMT

Imaginative Numbers – Roma Deal-Maker Comments On Talk of Bid For Liverpool Target

 




Roma sporting director Monchi has rubbished talk of receiving an offer from Napoli for Liverpool goalkeeping target Alisson.

The Brazilian goalkeeper is expected to be one of the most sought after players in the summer with a series of clubs believed to be interested in signing him.




Liverpool have long been keeping tabs on the 26-year-old and there is also talk that the two giants of French football, Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco, are both fighting to sign Alisson.

It was claimed on Friday that Roma received a bid worth €40m from Napoli for Alisson last week, but were quick to knock back the offer, with suggestions it would require double that figure to prize him out of the Stadio Olimpico.
 


However, Monchi indicated that no such offer was made and he more or less rubbished the talk of a bid from Napoli.  

Asked about the reported offer from Napoli, the Roma sporting director told reporters on the sidelines of Friday's Champions League draw: “I smile, I can just smile.

“Every now and then I read about some really imaginative numbers.”

Roma are preparing to offer him an improved contract and want to keep Alisson at the club for at least one more season.
 