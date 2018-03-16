Inter Thrash Out Terms With Chelsea and Liverpool Target And Agree Agents Fees

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan have reached an agreement with Chelsea and Liverpool linked Stefan de Vrij and his representatives over a contract and agent fees ahead of a proposed summer move.



The defender has declined to sign a new contract with Lazio and is now set to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season when his current deal expires.











His contract situation has made the Dutchman a hot property in the market and he has been linked with a move to England, with Chelsea and Liverpool believed to be keeping tabs on him.



However, the Dutchman is set to continue in Italy as according to FcInterNews, the Nerazzurri have thrashed out all the necessary agreements to get a deal over the line with the defender.





De Vrij has agreed a contract worth €5.5m with Inter and the Serie A giants have also agreed to pay a fee of around €4m to his representatives for their services.

The agreements have been sent to Inter’s Chinese owners and the club are waiting for them to put their seal on the all the work they have carried out over the last few months.



There were suggestions that De Vrij was waiting for Inter to qualify for the Champions League before giving his final nod but it seems the club have him convinced about a move to the San Siro.



The Nerazzurri have been in talks with the Dutchman for several months as it became more likely that he would not be signing a new contract with Lazio.

