XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/03/2018 - 11:06 GMT

Inter Thrash Out Terms With Chelsea and Liverpool Target And Agree Agents Fees

 




Inter Milan have reached an agreement with Chelsea and Liverpool linked Stefan de Vrij and his representatives over a contract and agent fees ahead of a proposed summer move.

The defender has declined to sign a new contract with Lazio and is now set to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season when his current deal expires.




His contract situation has made the Dutchman a hot property in the market and he has been linked with a move to England, with Chelsea and Liverpool believed to be keeping tabs on him.

However, the Dutchman is set to continue in Italy as according to FcInterNews, the Nerazzurri have thrashed out all the necessary agreements to get a deal over the line with the defender.
 


De Vrij has agreed a contract worth €5.5m with Inter and the Serie A giants have also agreed to pay a fee of around €4m to his representatives for their services.  

The agreements have been sent to Inter’s Chinese owners and the club are waiting for them to put their seal on the all the work they have carried out over the last few months.

There were suggestions that De Vrij was waiting for Inter to qualify for the Champions League before giving his final nod but it seems the club have him convinced about a move to the San Siro.

The Nerazzurri have been in talks with the Dutchman for several months as it became more likely that he would not be signing a new contract with Lazio.
 