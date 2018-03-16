XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/03/2018 - 12:53 GMT

Jupp Heynckes Gives Tottenham Hotspur Boost In Malcom Chase

 




Tottenham Hotspur have received a big boost in the chase for Bordeaux winger Malcom after Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes insisted the Bavarians are not interested in him. 

It had been claimed that Bayern Munich and Tottenham were shaping up to go head to head for Malcom in the summer transfer window.




Heynckes admits that Bayern Munich scouts have been keeping tabs on Malcom, but it appears the winger has not managed to impress the Bavarians.

The Bayern Munich boss was asked about Malcom and was quoted as saying: "I do not think there is interest."

 


The news will be a boost for Tottenham, who will not now have to contend with Bayern Munich in their bid to snap up Malcom in the summer.

Arsenal were keen on Malcom in the winter window and could well rekindle their interest in the summer, meaning Spurs will not have things all their own way.

But while Spurs could have Champions League football to offer Malcom for next season, Arsenal may struggle to qualify and are putting all their eggs in winning the Europa League basket.

Bordeaux set their face against selling Malcom in the winter window, but are expected to be open to offers in the summer.
 