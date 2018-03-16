Napoli Fail With Bid For Liverpool Goalkeeping Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma have rejected a big money offer from Napoli for Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeping target Alisson.



The 26-year-old Brazilian’s future has been under the scanner as more and more clubs are taking note of the consistent performances he has been putting in this season in a Giallorossi shirt.











He has played a major role in Roma’s run to the Champions League quarter-final and an impressive Serie A campaign and it has led to interest from clubs across Europe.



Liverpool have been keeping tabs on the Brazilian shot-stopper and he has also attracted interest from France, with both PSG and Monaco believed to be keen on signing him.





And it seems Roma are now also fighting off interest from within Italy as according to Gazzetta dello Sport, they received a bid worth €40m from Napoli last week.

The Giallorossi were quick to knock back the offer from their Serie A rivals and there are suggestions it would require almost double the money Napoli offered to prize out Alisson from the Stadio Olimpico this summer.



Roma are keen to keep hold of Alisson for at least one more season and are plotting to offer him an improved contract to convince him to continue.



However, they are also aware that they will need to show huge resolve to keep the Brazilian at Roma as more clubs are expected to knock on their door in the summer.

