Napoli Marching Ahead In Pursuit Of Arsenal Goalkeeping Target

Napoli have continued to probe the possibility of signing Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who has also been a target for Arsenal.



The 27-year-old German goalkeeper recently revealed that Napoli wanted to sign him last summer and he feels honoured that the Serie A giants are interested in him.











The San Paolo outfit have continued to be in touch with his representatives despite suggestions that he is not their first choice to replace Pepe Reina between the sticks.



According to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A giants have been holding further talks with the goalkeeper’s agents and were keen to agree a fee lower than the €25m release clause in his contract with Leverkusen.





However, Napoli have come to the conclusion that they need to fork out the definitive sum even though they feel they could be paying a premium price for the German.

They have already seen a €40m bid for Roma’s Alisson rejected and are aware that Leno has also other suitors in the market such as Arsenal, who could be ready to pay his release clause.



Napoli are prepared to pay the price and are now trying to convince Leno to move to the San Paolo when the transfer window opens in a few months’ time.



The Serie A giants want to secure Reina’s replacement as soon as possible before looking at other areas of their squad.

