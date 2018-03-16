XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/03/2018 - 21:33 GMT

Neil Warnock Will Get Cardiff Promoted If This Happens – Leeds Legend Makes Prediction For Former Whites Boss

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes that former Whites boss Neil Warnock will most certainly lead Cardiff City to automatic promotion to the Premier League if the Bluebirds get a result against Derby County. 

Cardiff visited the capital on Tuesday night and beat Brentford 3-1, with even former Leeds defender Sol Bamba getting on the scoresheet at Griffin Park.




Warnock's men sit in second spot in the Championship standings and with a seven-point advantage over third placed Aston Villa, who lost midweek at home against QPR.

Cardiff head to Derby on Sunday and Gray is now convinced that the Bluebirds will be Premier League bound if they can take all three points from their trip to Pride Park.

 


"When I watch them – and I saw their goals the other night, Sol Bamba, what a finish! – they are a good side and I tell you what they do, they get at teams quickly and they put them under pressure", Gray said on LUTV.

"One of their biggest strengths, and they make great use of it, is set plays.

"They get people up there, go and attack that ball and cause havoc.

"Look at the healthy position they are in. If they get a result this weekend against Derby County, they will go up.

"Any type of result, I think they will go up if they beat Derby County", he added.

Cardiff still need to play league leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers and third placed Aston Villa this season, while they also face a tricky trip to Norwich City before the end of the campaign.
 