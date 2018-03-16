Neil Warnock Will Get Cardiff Promoted If This Happens – Leeds Legend Makes Prediction For Former Whites Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes that former Whites boss Neil Warnock will most certainly lead Cardiff City to automatic promotion to the Premier League if the Bluebirds get a result against Derby County.



Cardiff visited the capital on Tuesday night and beat Brentford 3-1, with even former Leeds defender Sol Bamba getting on the scoresheet at Griffin Park.











Warnock's men sit in second spot in the Championship standings and with a seven-point advantage over third placed Aston Villa, who lost midweek at home against QPR.



Cardiff head to Derby on Sunday and Gray is now convinced that the Bluebirds will be Premier League bound if they can take all three points from their trip to Pride Park.



" When I watch them – and I saw their goals the other night, Sol Bamba, what a finish! – they are a good side and I tell you what they do, they get at teams quickly and they put them under pressure", Gray said on LUTV.