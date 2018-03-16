Real Madrid Defender Admits Non Direct Manchester United Contact

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has claimed that he was approached by Manchester United over a move to England, but insisted that there were no direct contact from Jose Mourinho.



Varane was on Manchester United’s radar before he joined Real Madrid in 2011 and he has consistently been linked with a move to Old Trafford since then.











The Frenchman has developed into one of the top young defenders in Spain and there have been suggestions that Mourinho has been keen to sign his former Real Madrid man for Manchester United.



And Varane admits that Manchester United did contact him about a possible transfer, but stressed that he was not directly approached by his former Real Madrid coach Mourinho.





Asked if Mourinho spoke to him about joining Manchester United, the Frenchman told Cadena SER: “No, not directly.

“There were contacts, but not directly.”



The 24-year-old, who has a contract until 2022, has notched up 221 appearances for Real Madrid since joining the club in 2011.

