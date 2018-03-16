XRegister

16/03/2018 - 13:37 GMT

Vincent Kompany, Kevin De Bruyne, Prepare For Liverpool – Reds Star Issues Warning

 




Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has warned his Belgium team-mates Vincent Kompany and Kevin De Bruyne ahead of his side’s Champions League showdown against Manchester City.

The Premier League will be represented by a team in the Champions League semi-finals after it was confirmed that the remaining two English teams in the competition will face each other in the quarter-finals.




Manchester City have long been tipped to be one of the more likelier teams to go all the way in the competition, but many believe Liverpool’s attacking verve makes them an awkward side to face in Europe.

Pep Guardiola’s side thrashed Liverpool at home earlier in the season, but the Reds also inflicted Manchester City’s first league defeat this season at Anfield.
 


Mignolet admits that the attacking nature of the two teams will make for a more attractive tie, but warned his compatriots Kompany and De Bruyne to prepare for a strong Liverpool side.  

The goalkeeper took to Twitter and wrote: “And all-in offensive and attractive Champions League quarter-final coming up!

“Vincent Kompany and Kevin De Bruyne, prepare for the Reds!”

Liverpool legend John Aldridge also believes the Reds are in with a chance to beat Manchester City if they maintain their discipline on the pitch.

He wrote on Twitter: “Not ideal but it’s doable.

“If we keep eleven men on the pitch at City.”

Manchester City were the last Premier League side to make it to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2016.
 