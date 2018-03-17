XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/03/2018 - 16:36 GMT

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Watford Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Watford
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Jurgen Klopp has announced his Liverpool matchday squad that will take on Watford later today in a Premier League clash at Anfield.

The Liverpool boss has gone with his regular front three of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. A midfield three of Jordan Henderson, Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum will look to control the middle of the park for the Reds.




Joel Matip is back in the starting eleven and he will partner Virgil van Dijk at the centre of the defence. Joe Gomez is also back in the eleven at right-back, with Trent Alexander-Arnold dropping down to the bench. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Danny Ings are also some of the options Klopp has on the bench.

Following a defeat at Manchester United, Klopp and his team will be looking to go into the international break with three points under their belt at Anfield against the Hornets.

 


Liverpool Team vs Watford

Karius, Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Can, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Mignolet, Milner, Klavan, Moreno, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexander-Arnold, Ings
 