Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Watford Confirmed

Fixture: Liverpool vs Watford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Jurgen Klopp has announced his Liverpool matchday squad that will take on Watford later today in a Premier League clash at Anfield.



The Liverpool boss has gone with his regular front three of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. A midfield three of Jordan Henderson, Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum will look to control the middle of the park for the Reds.











Joel Matip is back in the starting eleven and he will partner Virgil van Dijk at the centre of the defence. Joe Gomez is also back in the eleven at right-back, with Trent Alexander-Arnold dropping down to the bench. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Danny Ings are also some of the options Klopp has on the bench.



Following a defeat at Manchester United, Klopp and his team will be looking to go into the international break with three points under their belt at Anfield against the Hornets.



Liverpool Team vs Watford



Karius, Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Can, Mane, Salah, Firmino



Substitutes: Mignolet, Milner, Klavan, Moreno, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexander-Arnold, Ings

