06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/03/2018 - 13:26 GMT

Already Beaten Manchester City Once – Liverpool Legend Optimistic Ahead of Tie

 




Liverpool legend Ian Rush has conceded that Manchester City are the favourites to beat the Reds in their Champions League quarter-final tie, but insists that his former side have it in them to pull off a shock.

The Premier League are guaranteed to have a team in the semi-finals of the Champions League after Manchester City and Liverpool were drawn together in the last eight of the competition.




Pep Guardiola’s side have been tipped to go all the way and win the Champions League, but Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have turned out to be awkward opponents in Europe because of their attacking verve.

Rush admits that the runaway Premier League leaders are definitely the favourites to beat Liverpool, but he pointed that the Reds have already shown this season that they can compete and beat Guardiola’s all conquering side.
 


And he feels that there is no reason why Liverpool cannot pull off a shock win over two legs against Manchester City.  

The Liverpool legend said on LFC TV: “Without a doubt Manchester City will be the favourites.

“Liverpool typically sometimes like to be the underdogs and they will be the underdogs.

"Manchester City, before the draw was made, were the favourites to win it and they surely will be the favourites to beat Liverpool.

“But the team spirit Jurgen’s got with all the players now, there is no reason why we can’t beat Manchester City.”

Rush then added: “We have already beaten them once and there’s no reason why we cannot do that again.” 
 