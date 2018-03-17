XRegister
06 October 2016

17/03/2018 - 22:04 GMT

Be Careful – Liverpool Legend Tells Reds To Keep Feet On Ground

 




Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan has told the Reds not to get carried away with their good form and talk themselves up in the media

Jurgen Klopp's side crushed Watford 5-0 at Anfield on Saturday and Mohamed Salah hit four to move on to 28 Premier League goals for the season, putting him four ahead of Harry Kane in the scoring charts.




Liverpool are up to third in the league standings and have scored 73 goals in 31 games, a total only bettered by Manchester City with 85 goals in one fewer games.

Whelan knows Liverpool are doing well, but is keen for the Reds to keep a lid on their comments in the media and remain focused.

 


He said on LFC TV: "They've got to be careful they don't start thinking they are a great team and great players.

"It's happened before when we've been on long runs.

"Someone comes out and says 'we're doing great, we're scoring goals, we're keeping clean sheets' and the next game nothing happens.

"They have to keep their feet on the ground.

"Don't go to the papers telling everyone you're a great team."

Despite Liverpool's sparkling form under Klopp, the Reds have not won a trophy since lifting the EFL Cup in 2012 under Kenny Dalglish.

Out of the FA Cup and 18 points behind Manchester City in the Premier League, the Champions League is Liverpool's last chance to win a trophy this season.
 