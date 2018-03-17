Be Careful – Liverpool Legend Tells Reds To Keep Feet On Ground

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan has told the Reds not to get carried away with their good form and talk themselves up in the media.



Jurgen Klopp's side crushed Watford 5-0 at Anfield on Saturday and Mohamed Salah hit four to move on to 28 Premier League goals for the season, putting him four ahead of Harry Kane in the scoring charts.











Liverpool are up to third in the league standings and have scored 73 goals in 31 games, a total only bettered by Manchester City with 85 goals in one fewer games.



Whelan knows Liverpool are doing well, but is keen for the Reds to keep a lid on their comments in the media and remain focused.



He said on LFC TV: "They've got to be careful they don't start thinking they are a great team and great players.