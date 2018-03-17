XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/03/2018 - 12:39 GMT

Beat Man City And Yes, We Can Win Champions League – Liverpool Legend

 




Liverpool legend Ian Rush has insisted that the Reds can go all the way and win the Champions League if they beat Manchester City in the quarter-finals.

The Merseyside giants are England’s most successful team in Europe’s elite club competition and have won it five times, two more than Manchester United’s three successes.




Liverpool are looking to make further inroads in the Champions League this season, but have been drawn against Manchester City, one of the favourites, in the quarter-finals.

Rush believes the Reds should legitimately think about winning the trophy for the sixth time in their history and believes if they can get past the Premier League leaders, there is no reason why they cannot beat any of the other teams left in the Champions League.
 


The Liverpool legend told LFC TV when asked if the Reds should harbour hopes of winning the competition: “I think any one of the eight teams will be thinking that they can win it.  

“With the luck of the draw, you are thinking Manchester City are favourites to win the trophy and if we beat them, there’s no reason why we can’t beat anyone else.”

Liverpool last won the competition in 2005 when they came from three goals behind to beat AC Milan in the final on penalties.
 