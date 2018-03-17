XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/03/2018 - 12:26 GMT

David Moyes’ Downbeat Personality Is Rubbing Off On West Ham Says Former Premier League Star

 




Former Liverpool midfielder David Thompson believes it is too late for West Ham United to find a replacement for David Moyes this season.

West Ham did see an upturn in form during the first few months of Moyes’ reign, but things have gone south in recent weeks and the Hammers are just tottering above the relegation zone.




The performances on the pitch have dragged West Ham back into the relegation dogfight and the fan’s dislike for the board has now created a toxic atmosphere at the London Stadium.

West Ham's defeat to Burnley at home last weekend was marred by crowd trouble and a vicious show of anger by the fans towards the club’s board, who have been accused of underinvestment and moving to a stadium not suited to football.
 


Thompson feels Moyes’ downbeat personality has been dragging down the club, but the former Premier League star believes it is too late for the Hammers to change their manager.  

“I think Moysies' personality is rubbing off on the players/board and now the fans”, Thompson took to Twitter and wrote.

“But you can’t change it now with 9 games to go can you?”

West Ham are just three points above the relegation zone and will next face Southampton at home after the international break on 31st March.
 