Get What You Deserve – Paul Heckingbottom Won’t Complain As Leeds Lose To Sheffield Wednesday

Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom thinks his side got what they deserved with a 2-1 defeat at home against Sheffield Wednesday.
The Whites had the better of the first half in snowy conditions at Elland Road, but could not take the chances they created and both sides went in level 0-0 at the break.
And it was the Owls who took the lead in the 71st minute when Atdhe Nuhiu was on hand to put an effort from Adam Reach which bounced back off the post into the back of the net.
But Leeds rallied and levelled in the 86th minute when substitute Jay-Roy Grot converted from close range.
However, Nuhiu outmuscled the Leeds defence to slot home in stoppage time to give Wednesday a 2-1 win and push the Whites down to 14th spot in the Championship table.
Heckingbottom insists he has no complaints about the result as his side did not take their chances.
"You get what you deserve", he said on BBC Radio Leeds. "I'll never come on here and make excuses and moan about things.
"We didn't take our chances and conceded two poor goals.
"You've got to be clinical at one end and ruthless at the other.
"You can go back every goal and say where you could have stopped it, but the fundamental is we didn't stop our goals today.
"That's something we've got to put right", Heckingbottom added.
Next up for Leeds is another home game, but not now until after the international break when Bolton Wanderers visit Elland Road on Friday 30th March.