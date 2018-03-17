Get What You Deserve – Paul Heckingbottom Won’t Complain As Leeds Lose To Sheffield Wednesday

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom thinks his side got what they deserved with a 2-1 defeat at home against Sheffield Wednesday.



The Whites had the better of the first half in snowy conditions at Elland Road, but could not take the chances they created and both sides went in level 0-0 at the break.











And it was the Owls who took the lead in the 71st minute when Atdhe Nuhiu was on hand to put an effort from Adam Reach which bounced back off the post into the back of the net.



But Leeds rallied and levelled in the 86th minute when substitute Jay-Roy Grot converted from close range.



However, Nuhiu outmuscled the Leeds defence to slot home in stoppage time to give Wednesday a 2-1 win and push the Whites down to 14th spot in the Championship table .