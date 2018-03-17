I’m Dying To Pull On Red Shirt Again, Manchester United Defender Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has insisted that he cannot wait to pull on the red shirt again and help his team during the busy final stages of the season.



The Red Devils confirmed on Friday that the Argentine defender has signed a contract extension with the club and will now stay at Old Trafford until at least June 2022.











In spite of being plagued by multiple injuries during his stint at the club, Rojo has gone on to establish himself as one of manager Jose Mourinho's favourites, with the new deal being proof of that.



Since joining the club in 2014, the 27-year-old has managed a total of 105 appearances for the Red Devils, a total which includes seven in the league this season.





As he waits for a first team return, Rojo took time to speak about his eagerness to be an integral part of the team during the busy final period of the season.

"We have a lot of big games coming up now.



"I cannot wait to get back to 100 per cent fitness so I can help the team out on the pitch", the defender said in an interview with the club's official website.



"I’m absolutely dying to pull on the United shirt and play once again.



"I’m working really hard in my preparation to be able to do that really soon."

