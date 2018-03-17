It Has To Be – Paul Heckingbottom In No Doubt Over What He’ll Work On With Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has little doubt what he will be working heavily on with his players over the international break.



Heckingbottom failed to improve on his one win in charge of Leeds on Saturday afternoon when the Whites went down to a 2-1 defeat at home against Sheffield Wednesday.











The Whites went 1-0 down, but did manage to claw their way back to 1-1, before then conceding in stoppage time at the end of the game to leave the pitch empty handed.



Heckingbottom now has time to work with his players as an international break has kicked in, though several of his charges will be heading off to link up with their respective national teams.



And the head coach knows what he will work on during the break.