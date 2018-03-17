Jason Cummings Starts – Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs Kilmarnock

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Rangers have revealed their team to lock horns with fifth placed Kilmarnock at Ibrox in a Scottish Premiership fixture this afternoon.



Graeme Murty is looking for an instant response from his side to the disappointment of losing last weekend's Old Firm clash with Celtic, and seeing off Steve Clarke's men would be a start for the Gers.











Rangers are without centre-back David Bates, who is out for six weeks with an ankle injury. Also out are Ryan Jack, Ross McCrorie and Jordan Rossiter, though Graham Dorrans and Lee Wallace are closer to a return.



Murty picks Wes Foderingham between the sticks, while in defence he goes with Russell Martin and Bruno Alves as the central pair. Sean Goss is in midfield with Greg Docherty, while Daniel Candeias and Jamie Murphy also play. Josh Windass will support Jason Cummings.



If the Rangers manager needs to make changes then he can look to the bench, where options include Alfredo Morelos and Eduardo Herrera.



Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock



Foderingham, Tavernier, Alves, Martin, John, Docherty, Goss, Candeias, Windass, Murphy, Cummings



Substitutes: Alnwick, Cardoso, Holt, Halliday, Miller, Morelos, Herrera

