XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/03/2018 - 14:06 GMT

Jason Cummings Starts – Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Kilmarnock
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Rangers have revealed their team to lock horns with fifth placed Kilmarnock at Ibrox in a Scottish Premiership fixture this afternoon.

Graeme Murty is looking for an instant response from his side to the disappointment of losing last weekend's Old Firm clash with Celtic, and seeing off Steve Clarke's men would be a start for the Gers.




Rangers are without centre-back David Bates, who is out for six weeks with an ankle injury. Also out are Ryan Jack, Ross McCrorie and Jordan Rossiter, though Graham Dorrans and Lee Wallace are closer to a return.

Murty picks Wes Foderingham between the sticks, while in defence he goes with Russell Martin and Bruno Alves as the central pair. Sean Goss is in midfield with Greg Docherty, while Daniel Candeias and Jamie Murphy also play. Josh Windass will support Jason Cummings.

If the Rangers manager needs to make changes then he can look to the bench, where options include Alfredo Morelos and Eduardo Herrera.

 


Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock

Foderingham, Tavernier, Alves, Martin, John, Docherty, Goss, Candeias, Windass, Murphy, Cummings

Substitutes: Alnwick, Cardoso, Holt, Halliday, Miller, Morelos, Herrera
 