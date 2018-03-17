Jose Mourinho’s Thrown His Players Under The Bus – Former Premier League Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League defender Daniel Gabbidon feels Jose Mourinho threw his Manchester United team under the bus with his extraordinary remarks in a press conference on Friday.



The Manchester United boss made a long and impassioned defence of his record at Old Trafford and pointed out that he did not inherit a club or a squad who were going places.











Mourinho also stressed that Sevilla, who put his side out of the Champions League despite a vastly inferior budget, have a better record that Manchester United in Europe over the last few years and he would love to have some of their players in his team.



While a section of the Manchester United fans have been impressed by the way Mourinho came out fighting, many still believe he provided yet more excuses for his failure to properly challenge for the league title and compete in Europe.





And Gabbidon feels the Manchester United manager more or less criticised his own players in the process of defending his record at the club.

The former Premier League star wrote on Twitter: “Looks like the United players are going to have to find a way to motivate themselves for today’s game [against Brighton in the FA Cup] because Jose’s gone rogue!



“Throwing his team under the same bus that he regularly asks them to park for him.”



Mourinho insisted that he has the club’s trust to continue to develop the squad and is confident that he will leave a better set of players for the next Manchester United manager.

