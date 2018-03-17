XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/03/2018 - 12:31 GMT

Jose Mourinho’s Thrown His Players Under The Bus – Former Premier League Defender

 




Former Premier League defender Daniel Gabbidon feels Jose Mourinho threw his Manchester United team under the bus with his extraordinary remarks in a press conference on Friday.

The Manchester United boss made a long and impassioned defence of his record at Old Trafford and pointed out that he did not inherit a club or a squad who were going places.




Mourinho also stressed that Sevilla, who put his side out of the Champions League despite a vastly inferior budget, have a better record that Manchester United in Europe over the last few years and he would love to have some of their players in his team.

While a section of the Manchester United fans have been impressed by the way Mourinho came out fighting, many still believe he provided yet more excuses for his failure to properly challenge for the league title and compete in Europe.
 


And Gabbidon feels the Manchester United manager more or less criticised his own players in the process of defending his record at the club.  

The former Premier League star wrote on Twitter: “Looks like the United players are going to have to find a way to motivate themselves for today’s game [against Brighton in the FA Cup] because Jose’s gone rogue!

“Throwing his team under the same bus that he regularly asks them to park for him.”

Mourinho insisted that he has the club’s trust to continue to develop the squad and is confident that he will leave a better set of players for the next Manchester United manager.
 