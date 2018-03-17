XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/03/2018 - 14:05 GMT

No Samu Saiz – Leeds United Team vs Sheffield Wednesday Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Leeds United have announced their starting team and substitutes to play host to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday in a Championship fixture this afternoon.

The Whites, who sit 13th, have won just one of their last 14 games in all competitions, but start today's game as favourites to pick up all three points against the Owls.




Leeds are without Andy Lonergan, Liam Cooper and Kemar Roofe, who are all out. Youngster Tom Pearce makes his senior debut however.

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom keeps faith with young Bailey Peacock-Farrell between the sticks, while in defence he selects Pontus Jansson and Matthew Pennington as the central duo. Eunan O'Kane and Adam Forshaw will look to control midfield, while Stuart Dallas, Pablo Hernandez and Ezgjan Alioski support Caleb Ekuban.

If Heckingbottom wants to make changes then he has a bench full of options to pick from, with Pierre-Michel Lasogga and Hadi Sacko both available.

Samu Saiz misses out with a hamstring strain.

 


Leeds United Team vs Sheffield Wednesday

Peacock-Farrell, Berardi (c), Pennington, Jansson, Pearce, O'Kane, Forshaw, Alioski, Hernandez, Dallas, Ekuban

Substitutes: Wiedwald, Anita, Vieira, Phillips, Sacko, Lasogga, Grot
 