Parts of Tendons Are Involved – Leeds Boss Paul Heckingbottom Offers Update On Samu Saiz and Laurens De Bock

Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom has offered an update on injured duo Laurens De Bock and Samu Saiz after the pair missed Saturday's 2-1 home defeat against Sheffield Wednesday.



Left-back De Bock and attacking midfielder Saiz were absent from Leeds' squad to take on the Owls and the pair were missed as the Whites lost and slipped down to 14th spot in the Championship table.











Heckingbottom has admitted the pair have hamstring injuries which do not look too clever as parts of their tendons are affected.



And he explained that De Bock's injury is worse than Saiz's, with the Spaniard potentially back for the Whites' next game.



Heckingbottom said on BBC Radio Leeds: "We want to assess them. They are different sorts of hamstring injuries .