Paul Heckingbottom Issues Message To Leeds United Stars Heading On International Duty

Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has told players going away on international duty to make sure they do not forget about the Whites as he is keen for them to return to Elland Road fully focused.



Heckingbottom's side headed into the international break in the worst possible fashion on Saturday afternoon by losing 2-1 at home to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.











Leeds have slipped to 14th in the Championship standings and Heckingbottom has won just one of his eight games in charge.



The former Barnsley boss admits he would rather not be losing players over the international break, but has issued a message to those heading away to their respective national teams.



" We've got a lot of players away on international duty, which is not ideal", he told a press conference.