Players On Exactly Same Page As Me, Jose Mourinho Insists

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that he is happy to see his players back on the same page after such a painful loss at home against Sevilla in the Champions League.



The Red Devils were humbled 2-1 by the Spanish side at Old Trafford on Tuesday, in the process putting an end to their hopes of progressing to the quarter-finals of Europe's premier club tournament.











While the loss was disheartening for both the players as well as the fans, Mourinho's team won't have too much time to ponder over it as they now have to turn their attention to the FA Cup where they are scheduled to face Brighton and Hove Albion this evening.



And that is precisely why the Portuguese manager insists that it was delightful for him to see his players back on the same page so soon after the big loss.





Asked about his feeling three days after the loss, Mourinho said at a press conference: "Of course I’m better.

"I’m happy with what I saw in my players after the match, I’m happy that people were sad, that people were frustrated."



"I’m happy we were on exactly the same page, and happy to see the boys coming back again in my page because we don’t have many days to be sad, we don’t have many days to be, something like, grieve, we don’t have many days for that.



"So I’m happy the players come back exactly as myself."

