Pride At Stake – Former Leeds Star Urges Performance Against Sheffield Wednesday

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Andy Couzens has urged the Whites to put on a performance fitting of a local derby against Sheffield Wednesday today.



An atrocious run of form over the last few months, that has seen them winning just one game since Boxing Day, has seen Leeds drop out of the race for a top six finish.











The Whites have struggled to put on performances good enough to earn three points in the Championship in 2018 and all the positivity at the start of the season has drained away.



Currently 13th in the league table, with nine games left to play, head coach Paul Heckingbottom has more or less indicated that his players are playing for a place in the squad for next season.





However, Couzens believes much more is at stake for Leeds against Wednesday and feels the Whites must produce a performance for their fans in the local derby.

The former Whites star took to Twitter and wrote: “Local derby so pride at stake today



“Come on Leeds give us a performance today.”



Leeds suffered a humiliating 3-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough earlier in the season.

