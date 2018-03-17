XRegister
06 October 2016

17/03/2018 - 13:01 GMT

Produce For The Fans, Sheffield Wednesday Boss Says Ahead of Leeds United Clash

 




Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay believes that both set of fans will give their 100 per cent at Elland Road this afternoon and the task for the players will be to make it a good game for the supporters by giving it their best.

The Owls are scheduled to take on Leeds United in a Championship game today and will be eyeing the three points to take themselves further away from the relegation zone.




However, the visiting side could expect a hostile atmosphere given the vibe that the 30,000 supporters create at Elland Road every time their team play there.

Luhukay though insists that he is only bothered about his own team and believes that his men will have to perform at their best level and give their all to repay the visiting fans.  
 


“I look only to my team. In a derby, you must have the passion and the right mentality to come to a good result", the manager told his club's official website.

“Both lots of fans will give 100 per cent support so you must also for them make a very good game to give everything you have.

“We must have strong mentality, fight from the beginning and win the 1-to-1 individual battles.

“It will be a very interesting game with both teams fighting to come to a good result, there will be a fantastic atmosphere.

“We must go to enjoy that, but we also know we must produce a very good performance and that is what we will try to do.”

Leeds are currently placed 13th in the league table with 50 points, eleven points adrift of playoff contenders Middlesbrough.
 