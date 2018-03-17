Revealed: Release Clause In Chelsea Managerial Target’s Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea managerial target Maurizio Sarri has a release clause in his contract with Napoli, according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport.



Sarri has been hailed as one of the most inventive coaches in European football this season and many believe Napoli have been playing one of the best brands of the game.











However, performances in recent weeks have taken a major nosedive and after leading the league table for a while, Napoli have dropped four points behind champions Juventus with ten games left to play.



But Sarri remains a very much in-demand coach in Europe at the moment and it has been claimed clubs such as Monaco and Chelsea are eyeing him as their next manager.





And it has emerged that his suitors could easily get their hands on the former banker if they pay a release clause worth €8m mentioned in his contract.

The Italian has a deal until 2020 and he is keen to listen to an offer of fresh terms from Napoli, who are interested in keeping him at the San Paolo.



The Serie A giants are willing to offer him a new contract and remove the release clause in Sarri’s contract in order to safeguard their hold on him.

