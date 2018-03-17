XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/03/2018 - 12:34 GMT

Serie A Coach Enters Mix As Potential Arsene Wenger Successor

 




Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has emerged on Arsenal’s radar as a potential replacement for Arsene Wenger, according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport.

The former Roma boss took charge of Inter last summer and has earned praise for the work he has done at the Nerazzurri despite all the financial constraints at the club.




Currently fifth in the Serie A table, Spalletti’s side are just a point away from the top four spots and are very much in contention to play Champions League football next season.

His performance at Inter has not gone under the radar and it has been claimed two top European clubs are eyeing him as their potential new manager.
 


Arsenal are considering moving on Arsene Wenger in the summer and a number of names have been tipped to replace the iconic Frenchman at the north London club.  

And it has been claimed Spalletti is a coach the Premier League giants are closely studying as a potential replacement for the legendary manager before the start of next season.

His ability to work with a limited budget and a willingness to work with young players have been noticed by the Gunners.

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are also believed to be keeping tabs on the Italian.
 