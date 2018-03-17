This Is Player Tottenham Could Struggle To Keep – Former Premier League Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League defender Daniel Gabbidon believes Tottenham Hotspur could struggle to keep hold of an unshackled Christian Eriksen going forward.



Eriksen scored a brace and was the creative heartbeat in Tottenham’s 3-0 win over Swansea City on Saturday, which booked their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.











With Harry Kane out with an injury, there was extra responsibility on the Dane to provide the goods and he delivered as Spurs scored a comfortable win in south Wales.



Gabbidon believes Eriksen’s game has gone to the next level after Mauricio Pochettino allowed him complete freedom to express himself creatively.





And with speculation over Kane and Dele Alli’s future, the former Premier League midfielder believes it is the Dane who Tottenham could struggle to hold on to in the near future.

Gabbidon took to Twitter and wrote: “Taking the shackles off Christian Eriksen has elevated his game to a whole new level of brilliance.



“Run the game from start to finish. [sic]



“He’s the one Spurs might struggle to keep hold of for me.”



Eriksen has scored eleven goals and provided nine assists in all competitions for Tottenham this season.

