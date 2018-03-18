XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/03/2018 - 11:07 GMT

Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho Think They’re Bigger Than Their Clubs – Liverpool Legend Draws Contrast With Reds

 




Liverpool legend Steve McMahon believes the Reds' biggest strength is that nobody feels they are bigger than the football club, something he thinks is in sharp contrast to Arsenal and Manchester United

Jurgen Klopp's men thrashed Watford 5-0 at Anfield on Saturday and moved into third spot in the Premier League standings.




The Reds are winning plaudits for their style of play, unlike Manchester United, who are continually criticised for poor performances and inspid football.

Arsenal meanwhile remain mired in crisis, with fans having turned against boss Arsene Wenger and the Gunners sleepwalking to a sixth place finish in the Premier League.

 


McMahon thinks that Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba think they are bigger than Manchester United, while Wenger feels he is bigger than Arsenal.

"Nobody is bigger than the football club. They are all in it together", the former Reds midfielder said of Liverpool on LFC TV.

"Klopp doesn't come out and tap himself on the shoulder and say 'it's all about me and what I've achieved', like Mourinho does.

"Liverpool don't do that. Manchester City don't do that.

"Arsenal do, Wenger seems to be bigger than that football club.

"The Jose Mourinhos, Paul Pogbas of this world, they seem to be bigger than the football club.

"With Liverpool, they are grounded.

"I think that's why you're seeing success with Manchester City and Liverpool because they are humble", McMahon added.

Liverpool are still involved in the Champions League and will meet Manchester City in an all-Premier League quarter-final tie.

Manchester United are out of European competition, but Arsenal are aiming to win the Europa League as a route back into the Champions League.
 