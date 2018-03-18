Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho Think They’re Bigger Than Their Clubs – Liverpool Legend Draws Contrast With Reds

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve McMahon believes the Reds' biggest strength is that nobody feels they are bigger than the football club, something he thinks is in sharp contrast to Arsenal and Manchester United.



Jurgen Klopp's men thrashed Watford 5-0 at Anfield on Saturday and moved into third spot in the Premier League standings.











The Reds are winning plaudits for their style of play, unlike Manchester United, who are continually criticised for poor performances and inspid football.



Arsenal meanwhile remain mired in crisis, with fans having turned against boss Arsene Wenger and the Gunners sleepwalking to a sixth place finish in the Premier League.



McMahon thinks that Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba think they are bigger than Manchester United, while Wenger feels he is bigger than Arsenal.