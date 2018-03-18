XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/03/2018 - 13:07 GMT

Champions League There To Win Says Liverpool Legend As Man City Tie Dubbed 50-50

 




Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan thinks that the Reds' Champions League quarter-final tie against Manchester City is a 50-50 encounter and the competition is there to be won for the Merseyside giants

Jurgen Klopp's side were rewarded for putting out FC Porto in the last 16 stage with a draw to take on Premier League rivals Manchester City over two legs for a spot in the semi-final.




Pep Guardiola's men are running away with the Premier League title, but Liverpool beat the Citizens 4-3 at Anfield in January in what remains the only league defeat Manchester City have suffered this term.

And Whelan thinks the Champions League tie could go either way.

 


The 1984 European Cup winner said on LFC TV: "It's a 50-50 against Man City.

"The Champions League I think is there [to be won], but we've got to keep our feet on the ground and do the job we've been doing for most of the season.

"The City game is huge."

Liverpool put Porto out 5-0 on aggregate, while Manchester City registered a 5-2 win against FC Basel over two legs.

The Citizens are currently second favourites behind Barcelona to win the Champions League.
 