Champions League There To Win Says Liverpool Legend As Man City Tie Dubbed 50-50

Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan thinks that the Reds' Champions League quarter-final tie against Manchester City is a 50-50 encounter and the competition is there to be won for the Merseyside giants.



Jurgen Klopp's side were rewarded for putting out FC Porto in the last 16 stage with a draw to take on Premier League rivals Manchester City over two legs for a spot in the semi-final.











Pep Guardiola's men are running away with the Premier League title, but Liverpool beat the Citizens 4-3 at Anfield in January in what remains the only league defeat Manchester City have suffered this term.



And Whelan thinks the Champions League tie could go either way.



The 1984 European Cup winner said on LFC TV: "It's a 50-50 against Man City.