Leeds Already Reviewing What Went Wrong, MD Confirms, Paul Heckingbottom Central To Planning

Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has revealed that the club have launched a comprehensive review of where improvements need to be made for next season, with Paul Heckingbottom central to the process.



The Whites have slumped since 2018 dawned and even sacking Thomas Christiansen and replacing him with Heckingbottom in the dugout has not stopped the rot.











In the Championship form table from Boxing Day, over a period of 14 games, Leeds sit rock bottom of the Championship, beneath even Sunderland.



Leeds lost 2-1 at home against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday to sit in 14th spot in the table and with the top six looking beyond the side with eight games left to play.



And Kinnear says that Leeds are already in the thick of looking at what went wrong this season, ahead of next term.