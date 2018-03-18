Leeds Already Reviewing What Went Wrong, MD Confirms, Paul Heckingbottom Central To Planning

Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has revealed that the club have launched a comprehensive review of where improvements need to be made for next season, with Paul Heckingbottom central to the process.
The Whites have slumped since 2018 dawned and even sacking Thomas Christiansen and replacing him with Heckingbottom in the dugout has not stopped the rot.
In the Championship form table from Boxing Day, over a period of 14 games, Leeds sit rock bottom of the Championship, beneath even Sunderland.
Leeds lost 2-1 at home against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday to sit in 14th spot in the table and with the top six looking beyond the side with eight games left to play.
And Kinnear says that Leeds are already in the thick of looking at what went wrong this season, ahead of next term.
"This planning work has already begun with a root and branch assessment of where improvements need to be made", Kinnear said in his programme notes ahead of the Wednesday defeat.
And the managing director dropped a clear hint that Heckingbottom's position is not in question, despite the former Barnsley boss having overseen just one win in eight games in charge, as he vowed he is central to the planning process.
"Paul Heckingbottom is central to this process and his principles and values are already being embraced by the players and backroom staff and we are in no doubt they will soon translate to the quality and consistency of performance that our supporters are right to demand", he added.
Leeds have now headed into the international break, which will afford Heckingbottom a chunk of time to work with the players remaining at Thorp Arch in the lead up to a clash with Bolton Wanderers on 30th March.