Stage Set For Summer Exit For Manchester United Star

Luke Shaw is set to quit Manchester United in the summer after being left unhappy by criticism from Jose Mourinho.



The left-back was brought off by Mourinho at half time in Manchester United's 2-0 FA Cup win over Brighton on Saturday, with the Portuguese insisting that Shaw did not follow his tactical instructions.











According to the BBC, Shaw was left unhappy at Mourinho's criticism, while those around him are claimed to be furious.



Mourinho has criticised Shaw on a regular basis in the past and it is now suggested that he is set to leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.



While Mourinho could yet change his view of Shaw, it is thought to be unlikely he will do so and the stage is set for the left-back to leave in the summer .