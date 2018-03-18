Three Points Or Nothing – Chelsea Legend Picks Front Three For Tottenham Hotspur Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Tommy Langley thinks that Antonio Conte should pick the attacking three who started against Leicester City on Sunday when the Blues lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur after the international break.



The two sides are battling for a spot in the Premier League's top four and go head to head on 1st April at Stamford Bridge.











Chelsea boss Antonio Conte went with Willian, Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata as his front three at the King Power Stadium, with the Blues doing the business in the FA Cup tie 2-1 after extra time.



Langley wants to see the same again against Spurs, in a game he makes no bones about the importance of.



" I think you play the front three you play today", Langley said on Chelsea TV.