06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/03/2018 - 21:50 GMT

Three Points Or Nothing – Chelsea Legend Picks Front Three For Tottenham Hotspur Clash

 




Chelsea legend Tommy Langley thinks that Antonio Conte should pick the attacking three who started against Leicester City on Sunday when the Blues lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur after the international break. 

The two sides are battling for a spot in the Premier League's top four and go head to head on 1st April at Stamford Bridge.




Chelsea boss Antonio Conte went with Willian, Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata as his front three at the King Power Stadium, with the Blues doing the business in the FA Cup tie 2-1 after extra time.

Langley wants to see the same again against Spurs, in a game he makes no bones about the importance of.

 


"I think you play the front three you play today", Langley said on Chelsea TV.

"Morata will improve for the 90 minutes, he'll get better.

"The two boys, Willian and Hazard, will hopefully show the same sort of form.

"Spurs come here slightly weakened in Harry Kane not being fit, so that helps our cause as well.

"But it's three points or nothing."

With Chelsea having been put out of the Champions League by Barcelona, they need to finish in the top four to again be playing in the competition next term.

Chelsea have won three of their last four meetings with Tottenham are will be desperate for another three points when Mauricio Pochettino's men visit Stamford Bridge.
 