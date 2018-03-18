Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata Start – Chelsea Team vs Leicester City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leicester City vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Chelsea have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Leicester City in an FA Cup quarter-final tie at the King Power Stadium this afternoon.



Out of the Champions League and well off the pace in the Premier League, the FA Cup represents Chelsea's only realistic chance of a trophy in the current campaign.











Chelsea are without centre-back David Luiz and midfielder Ross Barkley, who are both out injured.



Boss Antonio Conte goes with Willy Caballero between the sticks, while Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger are the three at the back. Tiemoue Bakayoko slots into midfield with N'Golo Kante, while Willian, Alvaro Morata and Eden Hazard are the attacking threats.



If the Blues manager needs to make changes at any point during the 90 minutes then he can look to his bench, where options include Olivier Giroud and Cesc Fabregas.



Chelsea Team vs Leicester City



Caballero; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Bakayoko, Kante, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Hazard



Substitutes: Eduardo, Cahill, Zappacosta, Emerson, Fabregas, Pedro, Giroud

