Arsenal and Juventus Target Wants To Quit Bundesliga Club

Arsenal and Juventus linked winger Emil Forsberg is keen to leave RB Leipzig at the end of the season, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it.



The 26-year-old was linked with a transfer last summer too, but RB Leipzig were determined not to lose a player who was in terrific form last season in the Bundesliga.











The Swede has struggled with injuries and form this season and has not been the same player, leading to speculation over his long term future at the club.



And it has been claimed that there are major differences between Forsberg and RB Leipzig head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl over his performances for the club this season.





The Swede is said to be prepared to force through a move away from the Bundesliga club in the summer and a number of sides have been keeping tabs on him.

Arsenal have been linked with having an interest in him, but it remains to be seen whether after signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan in January they are still in for the Swede.



However, it has been claimed that he could generate major interest from Italy in the summer as Juventus are said to be monitoring Forsberg’s situation at RB Leipzig.



He has a contract until 2022 with the German club.

