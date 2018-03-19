Chelsea Must Aim For Two Key Goals, Willy Caballero Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero has expressed his hope to see his team achieve both goals of winning the FA Cup and finishing in the top four on the Premier League.



The Pensioners booked a place in the semi-final of the FA Cup by virtue of a hard fought 2-1 win against Leicester City on Sunday.











In the semi-final Antonio Conte's team will take on Southampton, with the tie scheduled to take place at Wembley on 21st April to determine who plays in the final.



The 36-year-old former Manchester City goalkeeper, who was between the sticks for the clash against Leicester City, insists that for Chelsea the most important task now is to finish in the top four and in the process qualify for the Champions League.





However, with the chance to win the FA Cup also knocking at the door, the Pensioners should also look to give it their best shot to win the silverware, Caballero believes.

"Southampton will be a tough game for us, like Leicester were. We will head to Wembley to play them and have to fight as we did against Leicester and then hopefully we can reach the final", Caballero told his club's official website.



"I think we now have a good break but the most important thing for the team would be to finish in the top four and get into the Champions League.



"But of course we have the chance to win a trophy in the FA Cup and that is what we want to do.



"So we will go to Wembley for the semi-final and hopefully we can do both things – finishing in the top four and winning the FA Cup."

