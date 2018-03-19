Graeme Murty’s Style of Play Helps My Game, Rangers New Boy Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Sean Goss has admitted that the style of play that Rangers manager Graeme Murty likes to employ suits him down to the ground.



Murty swooped to take Goss to Ibrox on loan from English Championship side QPR on a deal running until the end of the season and the Rangers boss has already been clear he would like to keep the midfielder on a permanent basis.











Goss has been widely praised for his impact at Rangers and the former Manchester United youngster is full of warm words for Murty.



He believes Murty's style of play suits him perfectly and praised the way the former youth boss has welcomed him into the fold at the Gers.



" I have loved it", he said on Rangers TV, when asked what working under Murty has been like.