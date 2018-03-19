He’s Definitely Improved, Now Kick On – Leeds United Star Hailed By Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan admits he did see an improvement in Jay-Roy Grot on Saturday, with the forward scoring his first goal for Leeds United in their 2-1 defeat at home against Sheffield Wednesday.



Grot was snapped up by Leeds from Dutch outfit NEC Nijmegen last summer, but has struggled to make an impact at Elland Road and has slowly and surely slipped to the fringes.











But he was given a chance off the bench on Saturday at Elland Road as head coach Paul Heckingbottom turned to him with Leeds 1-0 down against the Owls.



And Grot answered the call, scoring his first Whites goal to draw Leeds level in the game.



The Whites eventually lost, but Whelan saw much that was good in Grot's display and feels the forward now has his confidence back after a spell playing for the Under-23s.