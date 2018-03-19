XRegister
X
19/03/2018 - 16:17 GMT

If You Wait It Becomes Dangerous – Representative of Liverpool Target Jorginho Warns Napoli On Contract

 




A representative of Liverpool midfield target Jorginho has warned Napoli that they could leave it too late to open talks over a new contract for his client.

The Italy international has been an instrumental cog in a Napoli team who have been hailed all over Europe this season for the quality of football they have played.




Jorginho’s performances have not gone under the radar and clubs such as Manchester United and Liverpool have been linked with having an interest in him in the summer.

Napoli are reportedly interested in offering him a new deal soon, but it seems they are yet to open talks with his representatives and Joao Santos, his representative, stressed that his client are not lacking in top class suitors.
 


He warned Napoli about not wasting any more time before opening talks over a new deal for the midfielder.  

Santos told Italian radio station Radio Crc when asked about his client’s future: “Jorginho has been playing an important role inside the dressing room for four years and is playing the kind of football he likes under Sarri, while also improving.

“Playing in the national team, fighting for the Scudetto, it is clear he has many first class suitors.

“He has two years left on his contract, but soon it will be necessary to start talking about a renewal as later it becomes more dangerous to negotiate and expires.”

Napoli are aware of the interest in Jorginho and are expected to offer him improved terms soon.
 