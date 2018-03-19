Leicester City Target Tackles Summer Transfer Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City target Bouna Sarr has revealed his interest in continuing at Marseille next season.



The winger's future at Marseille was under the scanner in the winter as he was subject to interest from Leicester during the January transfer window.











The Foxes were keen to take him to the King Power Stadium in January and even went as far as lodging two concrete bids to get a deal over the line, but Marseille refused to sell the wide-man.



There were suggestions the Premier League outfit could return for Sarr in the summer, but it seems the player is now more interested in continuing with the Ligue 1 giants.





Sarr stressed that for the moment he wants to continue playing his football at Marseille next season.

“I’m likely to be at Marseille next season”, the defender told RTL Radio when asked about his future.



“That’s my wish anyway.”



Marseille snapped up Sarr, who has a contract until 2020, from fellow French club Metz in the summer of 2015.



He has notched up 97 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants.

