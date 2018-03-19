XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/03/2018 - 16:06 GMT

Leicester City Target Tackles Summer Transfer Talk

 




Leicester City target Bouna Sarr has revealed his interest in continuing at Marseille next season.

The winger's future at Marseille was under the scanner in the winter as he was subject to interest from Leicester during the January transfer window.




The Foxes were keen to take him to the King Power Stadium in January and even went as far as lodging two concrete bids to get a deal over the line, but Marseille refused to sell the wide-man.

There were suggestions the Premier League outfit could return for Sarr in the summer, but it seems the player is now more interested in continuing with the Ligue 1 giants.
 


Sarr stressed that for the moment he wants to continue playing his football at Marseille next season.  

“I’m likely to be at Marseille next season”, the defender told RTL Radio when asked about his future.

“That’s my wish anyway.”

Marseille snapped up Sarr, who has a contract until 2020, from fellow French club Metz in the summer of 2015.

He has notched up 97 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants.
 