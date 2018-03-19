Manchester United Experience Is Helping Me At Rangers, Gers Star Concedes

Sean Goss believes that the fact he came through the ranks at Manchester United has helped him during his loan spell at Rangers.
The midfielder is on loan at Ibrox until the end of the season from English Championship side QPR and has already caught the eye with his performances in the middle of the park in a light blue shirt.
Goss says that the Rangers players and manager Graeme Murty have rolled the red carpet out to help him settle in and he is loving life with the Scottish giants so far.
He thinks he has already achieved what he was looking for from his loan spell and admits that his time at Manchester United prepared him for the challenge of playing for a club of Rangers' size.
Goss told Rangers TV when asked if he has got what he wanted from the loan so far: "Yes definitely, but I still want more though.
"When I came in the gaffer set some goals and the team have got some goals as well, so I’ll be looking to get them.
"But obviously I want to carry on and keep my place in the team.
"I’ve been loving my time here, all the lads have helped me settle in.
"I think all the new boys have settled in really well.
"We’re all loving our time here and we’re all enjoying the football we’re playing and I think that has shown on the pitch", Goss stressed.
"I think we’ve been getting some really good results and playing at Ibrox every week is so special.
"Even when we play away from home, it’s like we’re playing at home.
"But I think being at United as a youngster definitely helped me with the size of the club."
Goss was drafted into the Manchester United youth ranks in 2012 when the Red Devils snapped him up from Exeter.
He stayed at Old Trafford until 2017 before being sold to QPR for a fee of £500,000.
The closest Goss got to the first team at Manchester United was being included in the matchday squad for a Premier League victory over Watford in 2015.