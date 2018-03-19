Manchester United Experience Is Helping Me At Rangers, Gers Star Concedes

Follow @insidefutbol





Sean Goss believes that the fact he came through the ranks at Manchester United has helped him during his loan spell at Rangers.



The midfielder is on loan at Ibrox until the end of the season from English Championship side QPR and has already caught the eye with his performances in the middle of the park in a light blue shirt.











Goss says that the Rangers players and manager Graeme Murty have rolled the red carpet out to help him settle in and he is loving life with the Scottish giants so far.



He thinks he has already achieved what he was looking for from his loan spell and admits that his time at Manchester United prepared him for the challenge of playing for a club of Rangers' size.



Goss told Rangers TV when asked if he has got what he wanted from the loan so far: " Yes definitely, but I still want more though.