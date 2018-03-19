New Manager Wouldn’t Help – Reading Star Backs Jaap Stam

Follow @insidefutbol





Reading midfielder Joey van den Berg has insisted that a new manager would bring nothing different to the table than incumbent Jaap Stam.



The Royals were a step away from Premier League football last season when they lost in the playoff final to Huddersfield Town at Wembley but things have been completely different this time around.











Reading are 20th in the league table at the moment, just three points from safety in the Championship and their poor run of form has seen them consistently tumbling down the table.



There have been calls for Stam to be sacked and a new manager appointed, but it seems his players are still supporting the former Manchester United defender at the Madejski Stadium.





Midfielder Van der Berg insisted very little can be achieved by sacking the Reading manager at the moment as he feels a new man could not bring anything new this late in the season than Stam has already done.

"It's not always guaranteed that it will help to fire a manager", the 32-year-old was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"We all believe in the manager and we have to keep believing. I don't think a new manager would help us as much as this one will.



"It's all pretty basic stuff where we're making mistakes. It's not about tactics. It's about stupid goals that we're conceding."



Reading will look to rekindle their survival hopes after the international break when they take on QPR at home on Good Friday, 30th March.

