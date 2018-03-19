XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/03/2018 - 15:59 GMT

Rangers Would Have Benefited From Keeping Joey Barton Says Former Top Flight Star

 




Former Celtic and Hearts forward Tony Watt believes Joey Barton could have turned out to have been a useful player for Rangers had he stayed at the club a little longer.

Rangers signed the former Manchester City man in the summer of 2016 on a free transfer, but he fell out badly with then manager Mark Warburton and his contract was terminated just months later.




Barton did make some colourful comments about Celtic and their skipper Scott Brown during his short stint at Rangers and has since lashed out at the standard of football in Scotland.

Reacting to his recent putdown of Scottish football, Watt believes even Barton knows that he is not speaking the truth when it comes to describing the quality of football.
 


However, the former Bhoy believes Rangers would have got a lot more from Barton had he continued playing for the club for a little longer.  

Watt took to Twitter and wrote: “He’s talking with a smirk to get a reaction! He knows it’s not true.

“I do think though if he stayed longer he would have been useful for Rangers.”

Barton joined Burnley in January 2017 and played a role in their survival in the Premier League last season.
 