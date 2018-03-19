Rangers Would Have Benefited From Keeping Joey Barton Says Former Top Flight Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic and Hearts forward Tony Watt believes Joey Barton could have turned out to have been a useful player for Rangers had he stayed at the club a little longer.



Rangers signed the former Manchester City man in the summer of 2016 on a free transfer, but he fell out badly with then manager Mark Warburton and his contract was terminated just months later.











Barton did make some colourful comments about Celtic and their skipper Scott Brown during his short stint at Rangers and has since lashed out at the standard of football in Scotland.



Reacting to his recent putdown of Scottish football, Watt believes even Barton knows that he is not speaking the truth when it comes to describing the quality of football.





However, the former Bhoy believes Rangers would have got a lot more from Barton had he continued playing for the club for a little longer.

Watt took to Twitter and wrote: “He’s talking with a smirk to get a reaction! He knows it’s not true.



“I do think though if he stayed longer he would have been useful for Rangers.”



Barton joined Burnley in January 2017 and played a role in their survival in the Premier League last season.

