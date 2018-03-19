Sheffield Wednesday Were Average – Leeds United Legend Surprised By Defeat

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has explained that he expected the Whites to win against an “average” Sheffield Wednesday team at the weekend.



The Owls won 2-1 at Elland Road last Saturday to hand Paul Heckingbottom’s team their third loss in their last four Championship games.











After a goalless first half, the visitors opened the scoring through Atdhe Nuhiu in the 71st minute before Jay-Roy Grot came off the bench to equalise for Leeds four minutes from time.



But Nuhiu struck again in injury time to help his side return to winning ways in the league, with Sheffield Wednesday having failed to taste victory in their previous six Championship matches.





And Gray insisted that it was not a good result for Leeds, who he expected to beat Sheffield Wednesday.

“I expected us to win given the way they have been playing”, he said on LUTV.



“Even watching the game I thought we would pick the points up.



“I thought they were average, they gave the ball away a lot and they lost possession quite a lot as well.



“On a couple of occasions we were unlucky not to score, but overall you’ve got to say that it wasn’t a good result for us.



“I thought we were dominating the game in the second half, but when you dominate teams, you have to put them to the sword and make sure that you stick the ball in the back of the net.”



Leeds, who will next face Bolton Wanderers after the international break on 30th March, have now managed to win just one of their last 14 Championship outings, losing eight of those.

