There Were Positives – Leeds United Legend On Sheffield Wednesday Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray has revealed what plus points Leeds United can take from their 2-1 loss to Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.



The defeat against the Owls all but ended Leeds’ hopes of a top six finish as the Whites dropped down to 14th place in the Championship table with 50 points from 38 games, 12 points adrift of the playoff spots.











But Gray feels all is not doom and gloom for Leeds following their defeat to Sheffield Wednesday as the match saw Tom Pearce making his first team for the club, in addition to Jay-Roy Grot netting his maiden goal for the Elland Road outfit.



“There were a couple of plus points to take from the game”, he said on LUTV.





“The young boy making his debut at left-back, he did okay.

RELATED NEWS STORIES: He’s Definitely Improved, Now Kick On – Leeds United Star Hailed By Former White

Now We Need A Result – Leeds United Legend Makes No Bones About Bolton Game

Sheffield Wednesday Were Average – Leeds United Legend Surprised By Defeat

Former Leeds United Star Sends Message To Paul Heckingbottom’s Critics

PHOTO: Different Class Says Leeds United Youngster After Senior Debut

“It was a tough debut for him, it was always going to be hard because we’re not playing particularly well.



“And Grot coming on and scoring his first goal for the club – that was a plus.”



Grot, who replaced Pearce in the 77th minute, joined Leeds from Dutch outfit NEC Nijmegen on a four-year deal last summer.



The 20-year-old has struggled for game time in his debut season at Elland Road, managing to clock up just 145 minutes over 13 Championship appearances.

