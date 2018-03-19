XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/03/2018 - 13:15 GMT

There Were Positives – Leeds United Legend On Sheffield Wednesday Loss

 




Eddie Gray has revealed what plus points Leeds United can take from their 2-1 loss to Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.

The defeat against the Owls all but ended Leeds’ hopes of a top six finish as the Whites dropped down to 14th place in the Championship table with 50 points from 38 games, 12 points adrift of the playoff spots.




But Gray feels all is not doom and gloom for Leeds following their defeat to Sheffield Wednesday as the match saw Tom Pearce making his first team for the club, in addition to Jay-Roy Grot netting his maiden goal for the Elland Road outfit.

“There were a couple of plus points to take from the game”, he said on LUTV.
 


“The young boy making his debut at left-back, he did okay.

“It was a tough debut for him, it was always going to be hard because we’re not playing particularly well.

“And Grot coming on and scoring his first goal for the club – that was a plus.”

Grot, who replaced Pearce in the 77th minute, joined Leeds from Dutch outfit NEC Nijmegen on a four-year deal last summer.

The 20-year-old has struggled for game time in his debut season at Elland Road, managing to clock up just 145 minutes over 13 Championship appearances.
 